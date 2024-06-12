Community comes together to help Breaux Bridge school and tutoring center after severe weather

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Acadiana Reading Center in Breaux Bridge is receiving help from the community after they temporarily closed due to the severe storm on June 1.

Acadiana Reading Center Owner and Principal Melissa Ardoin, said the nearly 7,000 square-foot center serves as a home school for K-12, as well as a tutoring business specializing in children with dyslexia. She has been at this location for three years.

Ardoin said the severe weather two weeks ago changed everything.

"Our parking lot went from a parking lot to what looked like a lake,” Ardoin said.

The rainfall then began to flood the building, with some areas hitting a foot of water.

"Every opening that there was, water came in and it just engulfed the building,” Ardoin said.

She said water damage left the building in bad shape.

"All of the flooring from the entire building had to be removed,” Ardoin said. “All of the drywall had to be removed. We're still kind of waiting to find out if any of the studs have to be removed. Most of the installation had to be removed."

Many classroom materials were also ruined.

"A lot of my teachers have purchased that stuff personally themselves with their own hard-earned money and so, you know, now they're without materials that they worked hard for,” Ardoin said. “So it's really disheartening and discouraging."

Ardoin currently has classroom furniture that survived stacked on top of the stage in her auditorium with other classroom items.

Ardoin said parents and staff have been helping remove other items from the building, and parents have been donating money for teachers' items as well.

While the building undergoes renovations, Ardoin's focus has been on how to tutor students with dyslexia during the summer.

She reached out to the Breaux Bridge library, which was more than willing to house her students.

"They offered us tables, they offered us chairs, and they asked no questions,” Ardoin said.

“They just said go ahead, come on in, and do what you need to do.”

Ardoin said through Love Acadiana, they were able to rent 12 humidifiers that would have otherwise been costly.

"We were very blessed because it saved us thousands and thousands of dollars," Ardoin said.

“I think we had got a quote for all the dehumidifiers that we were going need for the project and it was going run anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 for one week."

Ardoin said the school community, who she calls a family, keeps her going as she tries to get the school in good enough condition for the students to return.

"The students, the families, the teachers, everybody just kind of rallying together has really just encouraged me not to throw the towel in,” Ardoin said.

The school’s first day of school is set for August 14, and as of now, Ardoin said she’s taking it day by day as they work to reopen in time.

