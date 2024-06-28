Church Point Elementary School’s first garden hailed as a huge success'

CHURCH POINT — Back in September, KATC's Anna Fischer spoke with a Church Point Elementary School Educator, who had dreams of bringing a garden to the school. This week, she followed up with that same teacher, to see the fruits (and veggies) of their labor.

Cucumbers, tomatoes, okra, and sunflowers, all grown by the students at

Church Point Elementary School.

“Just the way education’s rolling these days, it’s so much technology and it’s just so much information I feel, it’s a lot less real life for them," explained 5th grade teacher and garden organizer Chelsey Kingsley.

"It doesn’t feel like real life, it doesn’t feel like anything that’s necessary. The Water Cycle, who cares? But when they realize that the Water Cycle affects them watering this garden, that effects us planting cucumbers, etc., it just impacts them a whole different way.”

Kingsley spoke of several students who took a special liking to the new garden. "We had a handful of students who would come out here every day, to weed, water, and pick in the garden. It was like their little baby."

Kingsley mentioned one of her 'kids' who became so inspired, he's started growing watermelon at home. "He took the watermelon seeds from a watermelon he ate, and planted it; and he grew his own watermelon."

Kingsley said she can’t wait to see what future classes will grow, right in the school’s backyard.