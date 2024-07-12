State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Calcasieu Parish

SULPHUR, LA (KATC) — Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead at the scene.

No officers were harmed.

LSP says this happened just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of South Kent Street Thursday. No identity as been released yet.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a disturbance, acccording to a post on the Sulphur Police Department's Facebook page, which you can find here. Once officers arrived, they say a possibly-armed man ran off.

Sulphur officers say that's when perimeters were set, and a search began for the suspect. Officers report finding him just after 5:20 p.m. in a nearby shed. After some struggle, shots were fired, resulting in the man being fatally shot.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information, pictures, or videos is urged to contact LSP Troop D Detectives.

You may do so anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at lsp.org, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

