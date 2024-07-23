Mother admits to leaving baby on I-10, killing son while on drugs

A Louisiana mother accused of murder, failure to report a missing child, and cruelty, has confessed to leaving her baby on the interstate and killing her oldest child while on drugs, KPLC reports.

Law enforcement originally arrested Aaliyah N. Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, on two counts of failure to report a missing child after she was found trying to board a train in Meridian, Mississippi. Charges of cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree murder were later added, and her bond was set at $9.1 million.

Jack's children were discovered near the Vinton Welcome Center. Her four-year-old was found dead and her one-year-old was spotted by a trucker, alive, crawling in a ditch near Interstate 10 as Hurricane Beryl pummeled southwest Louisiana.

KPLC's Stephanie Obediku spoke with the mother as she arrived at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Saturday.

When asked what happened to her children, Jack responded, "I had did that to them."

The 25-year-old admitted to leaving her baby, and killing her son, saying she was under the influence of drugs.

