Body of child found at Vinton Welcome Center

A press briefing is set for today as Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are working to identify the body of a child found at the Vinton Welcom Center Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported a body in the water behind the center around 3 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found a body, and the CPSO Marine Division was able to recover the child.

There were no obvious signs of injuries but the investigation is continuing. The coroner will determine cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart we have to share the news of the young boy found earlier today. At this time we continue to have detectives on scene and are working to identify him. We have checked with local agencies in our area as well as Texas and there appears to be no cases of a missing child reported that match the description. We are asking anyone who may have information or anyone who may have been in the area of the Vinton Welcome Center and observed any suspicious activity, no matter how minimal it may seem, to call CPSO at (337)491-3605,” said Sheriff Stitch Guillory Monday afternoon.

The press briefing is set for 3:15 p.m. and we will have more information after it's over.

