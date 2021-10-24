Activist respond to change in LPD leadership

Abrupt changes in leadership within lpd has some questioning where the department is headed next.

After interim police Chief Wayne Griffin was put on leave, community activists are now saying the department is hurting the relationship between minorities and the police.

Devon Norman President of the Village 337, says Chief Glover was set up to fail and the responsibility to restore trust will not be up to the next chief

" Do I think that with new leadership we are going to see community relationships built? No. and I say that because this administration is not to be trusted,” Norman said.

They say they believe people were behind the plotting of firing the former chief.

They also believe the hiring of the chief was a part of a scheme to satisfy the african american community after the killing of trayford pellerin by the police department.

President of The Village 337, Devon Norman, started his organization after Pellerin was killed.

He says the community needs to fight back against this cause with their vote in the next election for mayor president.

"We have to be the change we want to see. We have to elect new leaders and we have to begin working on this election we have coming up,” Norman said.

Activist Marja Broussard also released a statement regarding the sexual allegation on interim chief griffin, in part stateting:

“We celebrate the brave steps taken by this, as yet, unnamed woman and condemn the cowardly actions of this administration,” Broussard said.

LCG tells us they have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and the accusation is being taken seriously.

