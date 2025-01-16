What’s Your Story: Turning Trash Into Artistic Treasures

ACADIA PARISH — Harry May is a conceptual designer whose artistic journey is rooted in sustainability, creativity, and environmental consciousness. As an artist, May emphasizes the importance of the conceptual aspect in his work, which reflects his belief that every piece he creates serves a greater purpose. The idea that one man’s trash can be another’s treasure is a sentiment that drives his unique approach to art-making.

“One man's trash is another man’s treasure. By the way, this is all reclaimed: the Cypress wood, the tires, the dollies. I got it from across the street. There’s a community dump, and I dragged it over here, and the next thing you know, here we go,” May explains, surrounded by his recycled art pieces in his studio. Through his process, May aims to redefine waste, turning forgotten objects into functional pieces of art.

Although May has always considered himself a creative person, it wasn’t until later in life, during his retirement, that he had the opportunity to fully channel his creativity. Reflecting on his transition into full-time art-making, May notes, “It started with crawfish sacks, to tell you the truth. We had a crawfish boil, my family years ago, and they left me the crawfish sacks. It reflects the heat, puts in a lot of shade, and with the way the temperatures are changing today, if we can’t plant trees soon enough and fast enough, we’ll have to think of a way to bring shade to ourselves.”

For May, his work is not only about aesthetic or personal expression but also about responding to environmental challenges. His creations often incorporate materials discarded by others, which serve as the foundation for pieces that convey both functionality and a message about the environment. "I’m trying to inspire them to think about the future, not on themselves but on the environment" May says.

Breaking the mold of consumerism is another goal of May who states, "We’re a throwaway society," noting that much of what is discarded could be repurposed and transformed. He challenges society to move away from the mindset of disposability, asking, "If people just take the time and look at it and maybe have a concept of what they could do with that instead of throwing it to the road."

Reflecting on his lifestyle, May shares that he’s thankful he has the chance to do what he loves,“I thank God every day. If I’m not too lazy, I look out my window and I thank God for that day,” he shares.

Looking to the future, May is hopeful that he will continue to create art and inspire others for years to come, living by his motto, “One day, one step, and one breath at a time so I don’t waste that breath.”