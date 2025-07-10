What's Your Story: Soda Pop

ACADIA PARISH — In Church Point, it’s not the name Larry Charlot that turns heads — it’s Soda Pop. That’s the name people know, the one that’s echoed through the small-town streets for decades.

“You ask for Larry Charlot, they don’t know, you ask for Soda Pop — now, they know who you're talking about!” Charlot shares and says he has deep roots in Church Point that helped shape the person he became.

“This is my hometown — born and raised — and I grew up here, you know. A very good small town, but a good town.”

Known affectionately throughout the community, he’s built a reputation over decades of hard work, humble service, and showing up for others.

“This is where it all started, I started in Lake Charles in 1975” Charlot says, That’s when he first climbed into a Coca-Cola truck, beginning a career that would span five decades across Louisiana — including 47 years with the Lafayette branch.

“My dad always did say when you start something, finish it, you know? So anything I started — well, I always did try to finish it.”

And finish it he did. But Charlot’s presence in the community extends far beyond delivering soft drinks. After retirement from Coca-Cola, he never stepped away from service.

“Well I’m just an everyday person, you know, and I love to help people out… I work on the police force over here — the Church Point Reserve Police Department.” Charlot explains it’s a position he’s held for 46 years and counting. “Just helping out my little town Church Point. As long as I can handle myself, I’m gonna do that.”

After a lifetime of showing up, staying humble, and giving back, Charlot says his goal was always a simple one: “All I said was I wanted to get a job and work and do a little bit more for my kids than my parents did for me — and I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to do.”

When asked what kept him grounded through the decades, he pointed to faith and self-respect. “The Lord give you yourself, so be yourself — and it’ll bring you a long ways. And that’s what I’ve been my whole life. I’ve just been myself.”

Charlot says he hopes his work serves as a reminder that showing up every day can leave the deepest mark.

