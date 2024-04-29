Village of Mermentau under boil advisory

MERMENTAU, La. (KATC) — The Village of Mermentau is under a boil water advisory until further notice, according to village officials.

We're told the reason is because of low pressure under 20 PSI throughout the water system.

KATC will update this story once officials give us notice of the boil water advisory being lifted.

Here are some tips from the CDC:



Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered through a water filter.

