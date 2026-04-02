UPDATE: Crowley Alderman released from jail

ACADIA PARISH — Crowley alderman Vernon Martin is out of jail, records show.

Martin was jailed on a contempt of court charge earlier this week after he failed to me a court deadline to pay someone money he owes them, court records show.

Part of the amount owed was paid, and Martin was released from the parish jail Wednesday night, records show.

The original order was that he serve 60 days in jail for failing to pay the debt, records show.

Here's the original story:

Crowley alderman Vernon Martin was arrested Tuesday, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office records.

Martin represents Division A of Ward Three on the Board of Aldermen.

Martin was booked into jail in August of 2025 on a misdemeanor count for violating a protective order.

According to the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court, Martin was sent to jail following a civil hearing. Back in February, a hearing officer conference was held between Martin and another person, and Martin was given until Tuesday to pay her $2,000. If he didn't make the payment, he would have to spend 60 days in jail.

Martin did not pay the required amount, and so he was found in contempt of court and was sent to jail. He still has until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to pay the money to be released.

Here are some other stories about Martin:

https://www.katc.com/news/crowley-alderman-files-criminal-complaints-after-heated-council-meeting-confrontation

https://www.katc.com/news/crowley-alderman-involved-in-fight-at-council-meeting

https://www.katc.com/news/former-city-employee-in-crowley-resigns-citing-harassments-and-threats

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxTMnsbgasI

