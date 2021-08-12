Crowley alderman involved in fight at council meeting

A verbal altercation turned physical between two Crowley Aldermen during Wednesday night's council meeting.

Ward Three Division A Alderman Vernon Martin and Ward Two Division B Alderman Lyle Fogleman Jr started arguing during the meeting.

This happened after Alderman Fogleman disagreed with a person making a presentation asking "What's in it for him?" while pointing towards Alderman Martin.

Mayor Tim Monceaux called the meeting to order while Martin was responding to Fogleman.

Martin then stood up and walked away from the table where he was sitting in between Police Chief Jimmy Broussard and Fogleman.

After pacing for a short period of time he returned to his seat and asked to address the council. Martin then apologized to the man that was speaking then turned to Fogleman and said an insulting slur.

Chief Broussard was asked to remove Martin from the meeting.

The two men continued to exchange words while Broussard stood between them.

The two continued to argue back and forth as Martin invited Fogleman to "come on outside."

After both men left the council chamber a scuffle allegedly took place. In video of the incident a woman can be heard screaming, "they're fighting."

The meeting was placed on recess as aldermen and audience members went in the foyer to separate the two.

Chief Broussard says both aldermen have filed complaints against each other and the altercation is under investigation.

Broussard says he will turn the findings over to the City Prosecutor and the District Attorney.

