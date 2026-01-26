Crowley alderman files criminal complaints after heated council meeting confrontation

A Crowley alderman has filed criminal complaints against a fellow council member following a heated exchange during an October committee meeting.

According to a report from the Crowley Post-Signal, Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin is accusing Alderwoman Dr. Sandra Marx of defamation of character and making a criminal threat during the Oct. 14 meeting of the Crowley City Council’s Utility Committee.

The dispute arose during the discussion of a proposal to raise the citywide sewer user fee. Martin opposed the increase and exchanged tense words with the mayor and city attorney. When Marx attempted to speak, Martin continued talking over her. Marx then called him “a misogynist” and “a bully,” and told him to “shut up and listen,” the Post-Signal reported.

During the exchange, Marx drew her hand across her throat in a sweeping motion. Martin said he interpreted the gesture as a threat to his life. Marx has said the motion was meant as a signal to stop the discussion, not as a threat.

Martin initially filed a complaint with the Louisiana Board of Ethics. At its Jan. 8 meeting, the board voted to close the case, stating that while the allegations may involve criminal threats, they did not fall under the board’s jurisdiction. The panel advised that any criminal matter should be reported to the local district attorney, according to the Post-Signal.

Martin says he plans to file civil lawsuits against Marx and the City of Crowley. He said each lawsuit will seek $200 million in damages, doubling the amount he had previously announced.