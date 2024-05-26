Remembered this Memorial Day: the Church Point 21

CHURCH POINT, La. — The Church Point 21 are remembered—21 soldiers, who gave everything.

Every year on Memorial Day weekend, a group of veterans gather at the Church Point Depot on Main Street to honor and remember the 21 soldiers from the Church Point area, who lost their lives in service.

For three days, the veterans stay at the memorial park from sun up to sun down, watching over the crosses and pictures of the soldiers. Every hour, on the hour, they patrols and play "Taps".

"It started real slow before people got the hang of it, you know, and started coming, so. A lot of work that was worth it—that is worth it, you know," said Leander Daigle, Sr., a veteran of the U.S. Army.

The three-day event will close with a ceremony, where a bell will be rung for each of the 21, either by one of the veterans or a relative of the fallen.

The closing ceremony will be at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 27.

