Multiple shootings in Acadia Parish during the holiday weekend

Acadia Parish experienced a violent Easter weekend, with Crowley Police working three shootings, Acadia Parish working a fourth and Rayne Police working a fifth.

One person was wounded in the parish shooting; to read our story about that click here. Two people were wounded in the Rayne shooting; to read our story about that click here.

Here's what we know about the Crowley shootings, from Police Chief Troy Hebert:

On Good Friday, Westwood subdivision residents were awakened by gunfire; two homes were hit by bullets during separate shootings. Police officers learned that one happened in the city, and the second happened outside the city - that's the shooting that the sheriff is investigating - but a house in the city was hit by gunfire.

Then on Saturday, two more shootings happened, both in the city. The first happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fifth Street, and one man was wounded. He is being treated for a non-fatal gunshot wound to his leg, police say.

Hours later, around 2:30 p.m., there was another shooting, this one in the 1700 block of West Hutchinson Avenue. There were no injuries reported, but a vehicle was hit by multiple rounds. Neither of the shootings that occurred on Saturday were random by nature, as both seemed to have been targeted shootings and possibly gang related or stemming from previous incidents, the chief says.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Crowley Police Department request any assistance available from the public on the three shootings they are currently investigating from the weekend. Investigators are following leads, but if anyone has information that could help they're asked to call Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS.