Two shot in Easter Sunday incident; one suspect arrested, another sought

Rayne Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Baton Rouge man wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Chief Carroll Stelly says that one man, Demond Marquise Tenner, 22, also of Baton Rouge, already has been arrested in connection with the shooting that wounded at least two Sunday night. Tenner was booked with four counts attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

Courtney Kendell Rogers Jr., 26, Tenner's brother-in-law, still is wanted, for the same charges. If anyone has information about his location they are asked to call 911 immediately.

Both men are accused in connection with a Sunday shooting that the chief says "left multiple people injured, and included children in the line of fire."

Police allege they opened fire on some people inside a white Ford Explorer Sunday; two people were shot in the head but are in stable condition. Rogers is accused of actively participating in the attempted murder and recklessly firing a weapon in the presence of innocent bystanders, including children.

“Such willful disregard for human life is sickening,” Stelly said. “These individuals discharged firearms directly toward children while trying to kill people fleeing in a vehicle. It’s a miracle no one was killed during this reckless act.”

Stelly also extended his appreciation to the agencies and partners who helped secure the arrest.

“I want to personally thank the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Homicide Division, Special Investigations Unit, and the Crime Fighters of Louisiana for their assistance and support. Their coordination and efforts played a key role in making this arrest possible.”

The chief also said that more arrests are expected, as the investigation continues.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the 900 block of Lyman Avenue. After they were shot two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, fled the scene and drove to the Rayne Police Department for help. Officers and firefighters helped them until an ambulance could respond, and they were transported to Acadiana hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the Rayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.