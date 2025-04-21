Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

One wounded in Acadia Parish shooting

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Posted

A Friday night shooting in the 2400 block of West Northern Ave has left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm.

The victim was exiting a vehicle when he was approached by several men. The victim was shot and treated at a local hospital for his injuries. The suspects in this incident are not known at this time.

Anyone with information are urged to call detectives at 337-788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.