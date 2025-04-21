One wounded in Acadia Parish shooting

A Friday night shooting in the 2400 block of West Northern Ave has left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm.

The victim was exiting a vehicle when he was approached by several men. The victim was shot and treated at a local hospital for his injuries. The suspects in this incident are not known at this time.

Anyone with information are urged to call detectives at 337-788-8721 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.