Mire Branch Water has issued a boil water advisory for the following roads:

-5248 to 6236 Mire Highway

-Marvin Lyons Lane

-Firestation Lane

-Crown Stret

-Cajun Creek Lane

-172 to 607 Cottage Lane

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, it is recommended residents bring their water to a rolling boil for one full minute, then allow the water to cool before using for cooking or drinking.