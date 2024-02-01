Mermentau installs new water lines

This week officials from the Mermentau City Hall announced construction is underway for a major water leak. One Mermentau resident told me she was out of water on Sunday.

The resident who wishes to remain anonymous said, “The water was turned off when I went to check it."

She said this isn’t the first time water lines have been down in Mermentau.

“Some areas where the roads are torn up, you’ll pass and the water line is broken" the resident said. "In dry ditches when you haven’t had rain in awhile, you will see where water is flowing and filling up ditches. It’s like where is this water coming from? This is like a every week thing."

City hall officials said the town recently received a grant to install new water lines, which is also a reason residents may be experiencing low water pressure over the next few days.

I reached out to the Office of Community Development for more information regarding the grant. However, when more details become available they will be posted on KATC.com

