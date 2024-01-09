Man arrested in connection to December murder, others sought

Rayne Police continue to search for several people who are accused of helping a murder suspect hide from police.

The warrants were for several people in connection with the December 4 slaying of Darren Senegal, 20. Senegal's body was found near the Mervine Kahn Extension. He had been shot several times.

Police have arrestedJamyrion "Myri" Senegal, 18, and booked him on second-degree murder and weapons charges.

Frank Leopaul, who was listed in a warrant, was arrested Monday, January 8, and booked on the following:

14:30.1 - second-degree murder (felony) - accessory after the fact

14:35.3 - domestic abuse battery (misd)

14:35.3 - domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (felony)

A 16-year-old also is accused in the case.

The warrants issued names the following:

Brittany Senegal, 34, of Crowley

Rachelle Senegal, 49, of Crowley

Each of these people are wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

If you know the location of any of the fugitives, police ask that you please call 337-789-TIPS.

Stelly also said detectives continue to work on both cases and more arrests connected to these recent homicides are anticipated in the near future.