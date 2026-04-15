Longtime resident describes string of violence after Crowley apartment complex shooting

ACADIA PARISH (CROWLEY) — A longtime Crowley resident says gun violence continues to be a troubling pattern in her neighborhood after three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a local apartment complex.

Police said the shooting happened just before Saturday, March 11 just before 10:00 p.m. at the Northgate Apartment Complex on North Avenue I.

Officers found three victims: a 15-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. All were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and released.

Vea, a woman who has lived on North Avenue I for more than a decade, described the latest shooting as just the most recent in a string of incidents.

“The shooting from the apartments—we heard about it maybe yesterday—but the baby that got hit a few days ago, we heard about that maybe two days before that; and then Cameron got shot out here in the projects as well last week,” she said. "Stuff’s just happening back to back, literally within weeks.”

The violence follows a deadly shooting last week in which a 2-year-old child was killed while asleep inside a car on the same street.

Despite the recent incidents, she maintained that the neighborhood itself is not inherently dangerous, attributing the violence to circumstances rather than the neighborhood as a whole.

“I feel like it’s really a good area. I think the wrong people [are] just here at the wrong time, that’s about it.”

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said detectives are working several leads and have gathered critical evidence. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

The Crowley Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 337-783-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.

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