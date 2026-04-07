Crowley Police investigate shooting that injured two-year-old

ACADIA PARISH — A two-year-old child is recovering after being struck by gunfire during a shooting Monday night in Crowley, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Avenue I, where a red Kia parked near a home was hit multiple times. Two adult women and the child were inside the vehicle at the time. The child, who was asleep in a car seat, was the only person injured and was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge with a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbor Roy Hebert described hearing the gunfire from inside his home.

“ It went off like firecrackers, bow bow bow bow! At first, that’s what I thought was fire crackers. But then when I seen those flashing lights through my windows then I knew when I looked outside, then I knew it was gun shots,” Hebert said.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert, who has no relation to Roy Hebert, said early findings suggest the vehicle was intentionally targeted.

“It appears the car was ambushed. They were particularly shooting at that particular vehicle,” Chief Hebert said.

Police said investigators are working to identify the person or people responsible.

Roy Hebert said the incident has left neighbors shaken, especially given the age of the victim.

“Its not good to hear about a two-year-old boy or kid or girl get shot in a car, you know. They don't deserve that kind of life,” Roy Hebert said.

As the investigation continues, the department is also looking at surveillance opportunities in the area. Chief Hebert said he recently reviewed a map of camera placements across the city and is working to add additional coverage near where the shooting occurred.

“When they get home— check their camera— for those that live in that area,” Chief Hebert said, urging residents to review any video that might help investigators.

He said surveillance footage could be key in piecing together what led up to the shooting.

Despite the severity of the incident, there is some positive news. Chief Hebert said he recently spoke with the child’s mother, who provided an update on the child’s condition.

“I spoke to the mother a few minutes ago and she said the child is doing good. Of course, we’re still praying for her,” Chief Hebert said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or submit the information anonymously through Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling 337-789-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/ [p3tips.com]

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