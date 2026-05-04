Julian "Trey" Aucoin III bond hearing postponed after witness fails to appear in court

ACADIA PARISH — Julian "Trey" Aucoin III remains in the Acadia Parish Jail after his bond hearing was postponed Monday when a witness failed to appear in court.

Aucoin is accused of multiple sex crimes against minors. You can read about that here.

The clerk of court began the process of issuing a subpoena for the witness following the postponement. The bond hearing is now set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The prosecution was moving to have Aucoin's bond revoked after GPS records indicated he was not complying with the conditions of his bond from October 2025 to January 2026. Assistant District Attorney Kaitlyn Mistretta said Aucoin was breaking curfew and violating his house arrest.

A witness from Southern Coast Solutions, the company monitoring Aucoin via GPS, was expected to testify to the accuracy of the GPS records and whether those records could be attributed to Aucoin.

Judge Frederick ruled that the prosecution must provide a copy of the GPS records to the defense team so they could review them with Aucoin. While the DA's office and the defense had already reviewed the records together, the judge said that was not satisfactory.

No further action can be taken in the case until the court hears from Southern Coast Solutions.

