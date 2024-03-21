Get ya a little Taste of Crowley!

CROWLEY, La. — Crowley Main Street is putting on their annual event, Taste of Crowley.

Thursday, March 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event will be held in the Grand Opera House of the South, located at 505 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley.

"The whole purpose of it is to raise money to promote downtown and to keep our downtown beautiful," said Hank Capel, assistant director of Crowley Main Street.

The event's proceeds will go towards the restoration of Main Street buildings, including the Rice Theater.

See our story on the Rice Theater renovations here.

This year, a ticket to the event gets you beer, wine and a specialty sample from 19 local restaurants, including CAKEBAR, a bakery located on Main Street.

"This is going to be our fourth year participating in the Taste of Crowley," said Shantee Manuel, owner of CAKEBAR. "In the past, we've only offered our sweets, but this year, we're going to go ahead and set up a whole charcuterie table plus the sweets."

Tickets purchased before 4 p.m. will be $40. Tickets are available for advance purchase at The Vanilla Bean until 3 p.m. and at Home Bank Crowley, City Hall or online until 4 p.m.

Tickets purchased after 4 p.m. or at the door will be $50.