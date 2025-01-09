Family seeks answers after their loved one died in a house fire

Isaiah Harrison of Pennsylvania, was found dead in a burning home on mire highway. Harrison was temporarily in Louisiana working as a fiber optic construction worker. Harrison's mother Kellie Turner told KATC, after seeing an Instagram message he sent to a friend they are now skeptical of the actual cause of his death.

“I learned it as an accidental death, however in light of what’s been going on, I’ve since learned that he was in fear,” Turner said.

Harrison’s family sent me a screenshot of what they say is his personal Instagram account. Harrison sent this message to a friend voicing his concern for his safety. Turner told KATC Harrison didn’t fear much, so for him to send this message is concerning.

“He would not have put that out there if it wasn’t a legitimate fear for him. " Turner said. "To me, he was trying to save his life.”

Harrison’s brother, Josh Cowher says if it wasn’t for a local resident finding him on Facebook, he wouldn’t know about his brother’s death. Cowher told KATC his family has been making numerous calls and still have not heard from any officials.

“We would like to hear from officials, we have people like you reaching out, I don’t know why nobody else is calling us," Cowher said. "I don’t know why Police aren’t calling, I don’t know why Fire Marshal’s aren’t calling.”

Harrison’s family told KATC he will be remembered as a loving father of four, a hard worker, a Steelers fan and an intelligent man. Harrison’s family says they will not stop fighting until they have answers concerning his death.

Harrison's family have started a gofundme to raise money to bring him home for a proper burial. You can find that gofundme here.