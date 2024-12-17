Crowley Middle School will revive baseball program

Glenn Quebedeaux, a member of the Acadia Parish School Board told KATC his love for baseball is what motivated him to help bring back the Crowley Middle School baseball team known as the Gents. Quebedeaux has coached baseball on and off for about 40 years, and he says his favorite thing about the game is seeing the kids happy and teaching them life lessons.

"No better feeling than to see the joy on someone's face playing the game that you teach them what you can," Quebedeaux said. "It's so much to learn in the game— teamwork, character, perseverance, and those are things we want to instill in the kids."

Quebedeaux explained most of the kids playing for the Gents are sixth graders that are new to baseball, so the program is equivalent to a recreational program to develop skills.

"The more reps you get, the better you're going to get, which means a better player for the high school and that's what we're aiming for, because without that, the high school team may eventually die, if we don't have any freshmen going out," Quebedeaux explained.

Quebedeaux told KATC the support from the community is unbelievable. Gil Phadgett, programs director for Tony Robichaux Sports Complex, says he was more than happy to lend a helping hand.

"I told Glenn, I was like, look, I will help you any way possible. So we provided catchers gear, we provided gloves, bats, everything that he needed so that we can get this program for Crowley Middle School off on a good track," Phadgett said.

Quebedeaux explained because the team is developing, their first season may be difficult. But ups and downs are part of life and they will get through them.

