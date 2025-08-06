Acadia Parish teachers, students head back to school

ACADIA PARISH — Summer break is winding down, and for students and teachers across Acadia Parish, it’s time to sharpen pencils, pack backpacks, and head back to class.

The Acadia Parish School System will welcome students back to all 27 of its public schools on Wednesday, Aug. 6, marking the official start of the 2025–2026 school year.

On the eve of the first day, KATC spoke with longtime Crowley Middle School math teacher Marva Bradley, who is entering her 25th year in the classroom and her sixth year at Crowley Middle.

“I am excited…like a kid,” Bradley said. “I probably won’t get much sleep tonight.”

Tuesday night’s open house gave seventh and eighth graders a chance to pick up their schedules, meet their teachers and get ready for the new year.

Bradley said she’s looking forward to a year filled with engaging lessons and creative classroom activities.

“I have a lot of good things planned,” she said. “We do different themed days. Our administration is very good at allowing us to step outside the box to make our classrooms engaging.”

As for last-minute reminders, Bradley encourages students and parents to revisit two key policies.

“It was last year that it was put in, but the cellphone policy is probably the biggest one—ya know, with middle schoolers, of course,” she said. “So, cellphone policy and keeping in uniform.”

You can read KATC's article on Louisiana's in-school cellphone policy here.

In a statement shared with KATC, Acadia Parish Superintendent Carol Tall offered warm wishes to students, families, teachers and staff across the district:

"As we prepare to welcome students, families, teachers, and staff back to school for the 2025-2026 academic year, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to the entire Acadia Parish community.

The first day of school is always an exciting time—filled with promise, new beginnings, and renewed goals. Across our campuses, educators and support staff have been working hard to ensure our schools are ready for a successful year of learning and growth. We are committed to providing a safe, supportive, and academically challenging environment where every student can thrive.

This year, we will continue to focus on academic excellence, attendance, and strong partnerships with families and the community. As always, our top priority is the success of every child in our care.

We encourage parents and guardians to stay engaged and involved. Your partnership plays a vital role in the success of our students and the strength of our schools.

Let us move forward together with optimism, determination, and unity. I look forward to a year of continued progress, meaningful learning, and shared accomplishments.

Welcome back, and let’s make 2025-2026 a year to remember!"

