Louisiana bans cell phones in schools. Parents and school official weigh in

VERMILION PARISH, KATC - Louisiana has joined a growing number of states cracking down on cell phone use in public schools.

Governor Jeff Landry signed a bill banning students from having cell phones on their person. Senate Bill 207 , authored by Senators Mizell, Edmonds, Henry, Jackson-Andrews, McMath, and Talbot says no students shall possess, on his person, an electronic telecommunication device throughout the instructional day. If a student brings an electronic telecommunication device in any public elementary or secondary school building or on the grounds thereof during an instructional day, the electronic device shall either be turned off and properly stowed away for the duration of the instructional day or prohibited from being turned on and used during the instructional day.

The senate bill passed with an 84 to 13 vote on the house floor. The law prohibits the use of cellphones during instructional class and requires students to turn off the phone and stow it away.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler says this bill mirrors the district’s existing policy.

“That has been our policy, that students are allowed to bring their cell phone, they just have to be on the off position and they need to not be on the student’s body. We don’t penalize if the phone is in the bag because many of our students need those phones for afterschool activities,” he said.

These policies have created a significant divide amongst parents in Vermilion Parish.

Parents like Elton Michon argue that cell phones provide a sense of security in case of emergencies.

“All kids should have their phones with them. If a kid needs to call and check on their parents or something, they should be able to have their phone. The way the world is going, you never know if people come in the classroom and shoot it up or chaos breaks out in school and you never know, they can grab their phone and could save the entire school,” Michon said.

While other parents like Kaye Chaline see the benefits of sending students with phones for emergency purposes, she believes this ban helps reduce distractions in the classroom.

“It is good for emergencies but they don’t need it on their desk. It should be away, it should not be occupying their time when the teacher is speaking,” she said.

The ban takes effect at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.