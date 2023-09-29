Vermilion Parish teen attacked by three unleashed dogs.

Vermilion Parish, LA- Kohen Baumgardner, 14 years old, is recovering after an attack that he says almost cost him his life.

" I was just thinking about to get away, get away, run! That was the only thing coming to mind," said Kohen.

Last Sunday, September 24th, Kohen was helping his grandfather at their family barn. Kohen decided to take a break from work and walked along Community Road to get to his grandparent's house. What would happen next would leave Kohen in a pool of blood.

" When my mom called, she screamed for me to get there, and I could hear him screaming. I asked what was wrong, and she said he got attacked by dogs," said Jennifer Langlinais, Kohen's mom.

" I ran out of the house; I was only 2 miles away; I just got there and saw how bad it was," said Langlinais.

Deep wounds and bruises covered Kohen's arms and legs.

" They just didn't nibble him walking by in their yard; they attacked him," said Langlinais.

A neighborhood friend, Dawn D'Augereau, came to Kohen's rescue.

" I was super grateful that she saved me; I don't know where I would be right now if she didn't help me," said Kohen.

We reached out to the Vermilion Parish Animal Control Center, and they told us that this case is under investigation and have declined to disclose what breeds the dogs are.

" They have to be euthanized, they have to be," said Langlinais.

" I am going to be scared of dogs for a while; you just never know which ones will switch on you or not," said Kohen.

This case is also under investigation by the District Attorney's Office. They will review the case and determine what charges will be appropriate.

The Sheriff's Office says that all dogs and cats must be secured, or under the immediate control of their owner, or they violate Parish Ordinance 2008-O-37. When a person is injured by a dog or other animal, a criminal charge of Negligent Injuring, 14:39 A.2 may apply.

To read more about the law, click here.