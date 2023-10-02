St. Landry Parish Council forms Committee Regarding Confederate Monument

Opelousas, LA: Parish councilwoman Nancy Carrier, and Opelousas Attorney Tommy Dejean will form a seven-member committee that will provide recommendations to the parish council on what should happen next with the Confederate monument.

" They said that monument was put up there to intimidate black voters from voting. It's a pelican; it's not a threatening monument," said Opelousas Attorney Tommy Dejean.

Council meetings since last year discussed whether the Confederate monument on Parish Courthouse grounds is racially motivated. Some argue it's not; a permanent resolution must be developed to keep the statute intact.

<"Every side can find a reason to take it down or to keep it up, but this was a monument to the veterans in St. Landry Parish who served in the confederacy and to the United States soldiers who served in WW1," said DeJean.

The attorney will join Carrier, three members from the Sons of the Confederacy, and Don Reber from World War 1 veterans. Other names will be released in the coming weeks.

Last year, the Parish voted to have the monument removed, but that has changed.

"It's not such an easy move to take it down; you almost have to destroy it," said Dejean

"So we are in a dilemma, and so we have to come up with a solution," said Dejean.

Nothing is set in stone, but Dejean says the monument should be a tribute to all soldiers regardless of color.

" It was purely put up there to honor the veterans from St.landry Parish primarily in the civil war and secondarily in World War 1, said Dejean.

Nancy Carrier will also be a part of the committee but declined to comment.

"Everything we do as a committee is a recommendation to the council; it's not binding on the council; they can do what they want,'> said Dejean.

At present, the committee will present their recommendations to the Parish on a future date. The Parish will then review the recommendations, but approval will only be given once the Parish attorney provides legal guidance and the rightful owners of the land are determined.