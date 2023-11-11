Second oldest American Legion Post 504 to walk in Lafayette’s inaugural Veterans Day Parade

Lafayette, La: American Legion Post 504 says this year's Veterans Day parade is a bit special. Members are excited to roll through the streets in their first parade celebrating veterans who carry a piece of WW2 history and combat; it's a salute to those who sacrificed and paved the way.

"I got friends on that wall; we had people that came here and looked on the wall, and they would look and say, 'That's my grandfather right there. Some don't even know that their family's menses are a part of the post. A post that has been here for 76 years, providing services to war veterans," said war veteran Richard Vaughn.

Tucked inside this house lies a wealth of sacrifices and a rich history of those who once served in wars that made heroes into war veterans

"I get to follow in their footsteps and impact my country just like they did..." said Vaughn.

The house is named after two WW2 veterans, Jonas Francis and Wilson Benoit. It's the state's second oldest American legion post and will make history by participating in the city's first Veterans Day parade.

"It will be a proud moment to walk alongside those who were in different wars and have different backgrounds and experiences. It's an opportunity to share those experiences," said Vietnam war veteran Raymond Christian.

Christian and Vaughn say this is more than a celebration; it is a thank you.

"It's just a privilege and an honor to be with them because they put their lives on the line to fight for American freedoms and to keep America free," said Vaughn.

"I am highly honored and very excited, and I can't wait to be in the parade," said veteran Donald Akers.

To make things extra special, veterans from WW2 and the Korean War will lead the parade. Donald Akers, a Korean war veteran, says tomorrow is about celebrating.

"I served for you in the United States Air Force, volunteered to go overseas, and was an aircraft mechanic; it's an honor to be remembered," said Akers.

The war veteran says Lafayette will stand patriotic and remember those who fought bravely.

"I thank them for serving their country, and because of them, I served too, and it was a great honor to serve. "

The parade lineup will start at 10:00 am, and the parade will kick off at 11:00 am at the Amtrack post office in Lafayette. The parade will then wrap up at Park International, where the festivities will continue with a jamboree.