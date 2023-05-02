A celebration of international music and culture at the 37th Festival International

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International concluded its 37th year Sunday night.

Downtown Lafayette was transformed into a melting pot of music, vendors, and delicious food.

Katc spoke with Bonnie Guidry who has attended 36 festivals and says the people are the best part of the 5-day weekend.

"Just the fellowship of the people you meet and you meet people from all over the world," said Guidry. "They come here and they love our food and love our culture, and so do I."

In his 20 years of participating in the festival, Mike Heymann said it is like traveling the world without leaving ever leaving Lafayette.

"It's good fun, you get to experience the same equivalent of traveling where you would spend thousands and thousands of dollars, but they bring it right here to Lafayette, and it's all free," said Heymann.

Of course, the festival wouldn't be the same without the amazing food.

"It's beautiful, we had a great time," Sandra Benoit said. "Love the entertainment, and the food I come for my spinach bowl every year."

The five days celebrated and showcased a variety of languages and genres of art from around the globe.

"What's going on here in Lafayette is tremendous," said Jonas Richard, a festival attendee. "I enjoyed the diversity and I enjoy the welcoming, it feels like home. I love it Festival International is so great, it's great for the culture great for the city."