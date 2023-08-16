63-Year-Old Shrimper Rescued Near Vermilion Bay

A Delcambre shrimper is home safe and sound, after being stranded and shirtless near Vermilion Bay.

Lorrie Ardoin, a retired teacher and Owner of Vermilion Bay Charters said he spotted something unusual in the water on Saturday morning.

"I thought it was a balloon on the water at one point and I'm getting a little closer and I was like man, that looks like a guy with a life-jacket on," Ardoin said.

Ardoin said to his surprise, he helped save 63-year-old George Romero, a shrimper who said he floated about twenty miles from where his boat sank.

"He [George] tells me that his boat sunk at Fresh Water City...out of that canal, which is probably about where we are, 18-20 miles that he said his boat went down and he didn't have time to grab anything and he just floated on parts of his boat on a lid or something...made a little lean to stay out of the sun and floated all the way down the bank," Ardoin said.

Ardoin said it's a miracle that Romero survived.

"We have extremely salty water right now, which is not normal for our Bay...which brings in all sorts of different animals—fish, tons of sharks, etc." Ardoin said.

I reached out to George's son, Niles Romero who said his father is home, resting.

In a Facebook post Niles wrote, "Update on dad. A few liters of fluid and he's basically back to normal. Dude is crazy tough."