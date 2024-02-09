YOUNGSVILLE COUPLE ON CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST D.R HORTON

LAFAYETTE, LA — A Youngsville couple say their dreams of owning a home has turned into a nightmare after ongoing legal battle with D.R Horton- one of the nation’s biggest developers.

“There’s mold all around the corner on the ceiling....It’s on almost every air vent in the home."

West and Alicia Dixon bought their new home almost nine years ago and claim they have been dealing with constant issues ever since.

In 2022 the couple filed a class action lawsuit against D.R Horton, claiming D.R Horton constructed and sold homes they “knew to be unsuitable for the humid environment of Louisiana.” Although D.R Horton has denied those claims- The couple allege that their home was not build to withstand the Louisiana humidity."

The couple's request for class action lawsuit status will be heard in a Baton Rouge court on February 20th.

Lance Unglesby, one of the lead attorneys representing the Dixon's, believe that thousands of people could be impacted.

"This case goes from Lake Charles to Slidell and we believe it's over five thousand homes....These are hard working Louisiana citizens, being ripped off by an out of state company."

While Ungelsby is calling for accountability, he hopes new laws would protect home owners from issues like this in the future.

“They knew exactly what they were doing when they sold the homes....They knew these homes were not built for the South Louisiana climate."

D.R Horton's legal team has denied these allegations. Requests for comments from D.R Horton's legal team went unanswered up to press time.

