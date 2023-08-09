You can soon order crispy chicken wraps at Burger King

Burger King has a new menu item you may want to check out the next time you get hungry: Crispy chicken wraps

The new offering, which the fast food chain is referring to as “BK Royal Crispy Wraps,” will be available at participating restaurants starting August 14 for $2.99.

Here’s what you get: Crispy white meat chicken, lettuce, tomato and sauce (classic, spicy or honey mustard), all tucked into a tortilla.

“We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, said in a press release. “The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors and the choice to have it your way.”

Basically, it’s a snack-sized take on the sandwich.

Burger King

McDonald’s had its own version of a chicken wrap — the McWrap — which it launched in 2006 and discontinued in the United States 2016 for efficiency reasons (they took a long time to assemble). But they are still available at McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom, Australia, Poland and Canada.

Fans of the McWrap have lobbied for its return on Twitter and with online petitions that have garnered thousands of signatures, but industry watchers say it’s unlikely that McDonald’s will change its mind and bring the wraps back in the U.S.

Wendy’s, meanwhile, also rolled out its own take on this menu item, called the grilled chicken ranch wrap, in March. Its version has diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and ranch sauce. Chick-fil-A launched the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap (sliced grilled chicken, lettuce and shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheeses in a flaxseed flour flat bread) way back in 2001.

