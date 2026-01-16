Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing US control of Greenland

President Donald Trump said Friday he may punish countries with tariffs if they do not support U.S. control of Greenland.

Trump did not provide details when he made the suggestion Friday morning. He has repeatedly said the United States needs Greenland for national security.

The president had not previously mentioned tariffs in connection with the issue. Greenland is a self-governing territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said.

European and NATO leaders have joined Denmark in saying the United States cannot take control of the world’s largest island.

Trump’s remarks came one day after Germany and France were among the nations that sent a small number of troops to show support for Greenland’s sovereignty. His comments also coincided with a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting Denmark to express support for Greenland determining its own future.