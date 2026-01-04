Boat capsizes in Nigeria's Yobe state, leaving 25 dead and 14 missing

A passenger boat has capsized in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, leaving at least 25 people dead while 14 others remained missing, emergency services said Sunday.

The boat was carrying residents who had gone to the local market, while some were involved in fishing or farming when it capsized along the Yobe River in Yobe state’s Garbi town on Saturday night, the Yobe emergency management agency said.

Out of the 52 passengers on board the boat, 13 were rescued and are receiving medical assistance, the agency said in a statement.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies,” the agency added.

The disaster response agency said the boat overturned mid-journey without offering additional details.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria’s remote areas where water transportation is common due to its convenience for business owners and to the absence of good roads.

Past accidents have been often caused by overloaded and poorly maintained vessels, many of them operating without carrying life jackets.