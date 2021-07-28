When To Tune In To Watch Team USA Gymnasts Compete At The Olympics

The U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team will be competing at the Olympics in Tokyo through Aug. 3. NBC as well as its affiliates and streaming apps will be showing Olympics coverage at all hours, and popular events will be re-run during primetime. Double-check your local listings, the NBC app or an Olympics to make sure you can catch all the coverage.

Hoping to watch the competition? Here is when some of the biggest gymnastics events are set to air on television:

Women’s All Around Finals: Thursday, July 29 at 6:50 a.m. ET

Women’s Vault Finals: Sunday, August 1 at 4:45 a.m. ET

Women’s Uneven Bar Finals: Sunday, August 1 at 6:27 a.m. ET

Women’s Floor Exercise Finals: Monday, August 2 at 4:45 a.m. ET

Women’s Balance Beam Finals: Tuesday, August 3 at 4:53 a.m. ET

Although star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final on July 27, her teammates are still set to compete at the remaining events. The team scored a silver medal at the team final. Russia won the gold medal, and Britain took home bronze. NBCOlympics tweeted out about the team’s silver medal win: This team WON silver. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/tf7uM5UB8N — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021 “I think tonight, they get a gold medal from me in fighting because they never gave up and they showed the world what they’re capable of,” Biles said, according to Los Angeles Times. The rest of the team is also proud of their success and looks forward to the remaining events. “We were all so stressed,” said U.S. Women’s gymnast Sundi Lee said of the moment Biles withdrew. “We honestly didn’t know what to do in that moment. Like, she’s freaking Simone Biles. She carries the team, basically. When we had to step up to the plate and do what we had to do, it was very hard and stressful. But I’m very proud of us, because we did it.”

Congratulations to the whole team, and best of luck in the rest of the games!

