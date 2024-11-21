Weaving a mystery: Why you are seeing more spider webs? An expert explains

LAFAYETTE, KATC — If you've noticed an increase in webs appearing around your neighborhood, there's no need to call Spider-Man. What you're seeing is a natural phenomenon known as "ballooning," which is especially common in the fall.

A breakdown of what’s happening can be found below.

WHAT IS BALLOONING?

Ballooning is a method used by spiders to travel from one location to the next.

According to Dr. Stephen Baca, an assistant professor of entomology at Louisiana State University (LSU), these webs are created by baby spiders using a special type of silk known as gossamer. The silk, which is extremely light and fine, is carried by wind currents or even electrostatic forces in the atmosphere, allowing the spiders to travel from one location to another.

"You may see strands of silk floating through the air or caught on telephone wires, and you probably won't even notice the tiny spiders attached to them," Baca explained. "It's perfectly fine to let them be."

WHY ARE WE SEEING AN INCREASE OF WEBS?

While ballooning is a year-round occurrence, Baca says the fall season often sees a "boom" in activity. This is because certain species of spiders undergo population cycles, with some years experiencing larger than usual numbers.

"It's a natural cycle for many insects and other arthropods," Baca said. "This just happens to be the spiders' year, and that's why so many people are seeing them around."

ARE THE SPIDERS HARMFUL?

For those with a fear of spiders, there's no need to panic—this fall's spider boom is just another part of the seasonal cycle.

Despite the sudden increase in spider activity, Baca assures the spiders are harmless. The small arachnids don't pose a threat to humans.

"If they're all over your car, you can brush the web off without having to worry about that," Baca said.

So, while the sight of floating webs may seem unsettling, it's just a reminder of the remarkable ways nature works.

