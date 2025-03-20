Watch Now
Winterlike temps tonight quickly warm up as stormy conditions return late Sunday

Winter is still holding on with cold temperatures tonight expected to dip into the 30s. Some areas in Central Louisiana may have patchy frost.

Tomorrow promises to be another beautiful, sunny, spring day, highs in the 60s and 70s.

Looking ahead to late Sunday, the slight (2/5) risk of severe weather has shifted south toward the Gulf coast. The main threats appear to be large hail and damaging winds, with a low chance of isolated tornadoes. More updates to come closer to Sunday!

The EURO indicates that the system arrives late Sunday into early Monday. Heavy rainfall is possible as estimated rainfall amounts range between 1-2".

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

