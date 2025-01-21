Winter Wonderland in Acadiana Updates

Acadiana is still on track for a snowy Tuesday with accumulations between 4-8". Expect heavy snow at times this morning and afternoon.

A BLIZZARD WARNING in effect for Jeff Davis, Acadia, Vermilion, and Lafayette until noon. Expect wind gusts between 25-30 mph. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A WINTER STORM WARNING still continues through this evening. Avoid traveling especially on bridges and overpasses. Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snow on tree limbs and power lines may cause sporadic power outages.