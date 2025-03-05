Winter chill tonight; milder toward the weekend

After a brief winter chill for Acadiana tonight, look for moderating temperatures for the rest of the week, with our next weather-maker bringing rain chances back for Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures tonight through Thursday morning will dip down to the mid-upper 30s to lower 40s near the coast, but look for lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid-upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will moderate closer to the mid-upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday night into Friday morning thanks to a return of southerly winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday's highs will soar back into the upper 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of Acadiana's next weather-maker Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A storm system approaching the Pacific Northwest Wednesday will energize the sub-tropical jet stream Saturday initiating scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At this time, conditions do not favor the threat for severe storms, but any system in March can be capable of otherwise.

Conditions should improve Sunday with another slight cool down into early next week.

Temperatures look to moderate to more spring-like levels mid-late next week with an opportunity for a few showers Wednesday followed by our next rain chance looking to be the following Saturday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

