Winter chill, frost possible Saturday morning

Temperatures will be feeling more like December for Acadiana for the balance of the holiday weekend with the coldest temperatures, along with the possibility of a light freeze and/or frost, Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak upper disturbance will traverse the area overnight Thursday possibly accompanied by some light rain showers and patchy drizzle.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Activity will exit the region Friday with mostly sunny, breezy and cool conditions accompanied by highs in the 50s...some 10° below normal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With clear skies and lighter winds Friday night, temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s across the area by Saturday morning...with readings possibly reaching the freezing mark for the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Frost will be possible in most other areas with air temperatures at 6ft near the mid-30s...cold enough for frost to develop on surfaces.

Just the fall gardens and tender vegetation should need attention, there will be no "pipe" worries.

Another light frost may be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures staying cooler than normal but moderating slightly into early next week.

Warmer temperatures should return by mid-next week with our possible next soaking, followed by sharply colder temperatures, arriving perhaps around Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.