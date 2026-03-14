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Windy days ahead along with a low-end severe weather threat

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As advertised, a Wind Advisory goes into effect tomorrow morning and lasts through Monday evening.

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We're expecting some strong winds outside of any storms. Expect wind speeds up to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

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Secure any loose items in your yard to prevent them from being blown away. Also, power outages are possible due to the gusty winds.

If you're driving a high-profile vehicle, please exercise extra caution on the roads.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

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