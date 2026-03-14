Windy days ahead along with a low-end severe weather threat

As advertised, a Wind Advisory goes into effect tomorrow morning and lasts through Monday evening.
We're expecting some strong winds outside of any storms. Expect wind speeds up to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
Secure any loose items in your yard to prevent them from being blown away. Also, power outages are possible due to the gusty winds.
If you're driving a high-profile vehicle, please exercise extra caution on the roads.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.