Widespread showers and a mix of storms expected tonight

Tomorrow, we're bracing for a strong cold front that will bring widespread showers and a chance of storms.

The rain is expected to start in Central Louisiana after midnight and will make its way into Acadiana a few hours before sunrise.

Eastern Acadiana can anticipate showers around 8 or 9 AM, but don’t worry—it won’t be an all-day event!

Most of the rain should move out before midday, giving us a brief break before another system rolls in on Monday.

In terms of severe weather, there’s a marginal (1/5) risk for storms in our western parishes.

The main concerns are gusty winds and possibly large hail, with a secondary threat of a brief spin-up tornado.

We don't expect high rainfall amounts with this system. Most areas should see around a quarter inch to just over an inch of rain.

After the front passes, expect chilly and breezy conditions, especially in northern Louisiana, where temperatures dip into the 40s.

Here in Acadiana, we'll see highs struggling to stay in the 50s, with a few lucky cities making it into the low 60s.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

