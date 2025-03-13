Widespread multiday "significant" severe weather threat includes Acadiana/Louisiana into Saturday

A multi-day, widespread, "significant" severe weather threats expected across the Central and Southern US for Friday into Saturday, including portions of Acadiana, primarily Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Friday: "A regional outbreak of severe storms is expected across much of the Mississippi Valley, eastward to the Lower Ohio and Tenn Valleys late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Widespread damaging winds (some greater than 65 kt (70mph)), several tornadoes (some strong (EF2+/111MPH+)), and large hail will all be possible."

Saturday gets more interesting for Louisiana with much of Acadiana hatched in for an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, while Eastern LA is pushing into the moderate risk, level 4 out of 5.

Per the SPC concerning Saturday: "Significant tornadoes (focused across the South), swaths of damaging gusts, and hail are expected."

Once again, Acadiana looks to be in the initiation zone for "scattered" storms, some possibly severe, developing primarily Saturday morning with the threat of the severe weather and storms moving east of our area by the mid-afternoon.

