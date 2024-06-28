Widely scattered showers and storms to end the week

Scattering of showers across Acadiana early Friday morning will set the stage for a little more unsettled weather.

A frontal boundary remains parked over the area and will be responsible for more showers later in the afternoon.

Moisture content in the atmosphere is running really high, which is noticeable when you walk out the door.

That moisture will feed into those showers and storms so be prepared for a heavy downpour or two and some rumbles of thunder.

Saturday will be a continuation of those scattered showers, although they're expected to be a little more sporadic.

Heat index values will start to climb Saturday and a Heat Advisory will be possible to start the weekend, even with the chance for rain.

Shower chances come to an end on Sunday briefly before picking back up again to start the week.

Mostly quiet weather is expected leading into the July 4th holiday.