Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Whirlwind of temperatures takes over Acadiana

Posted
and last updated

What a beautiful day! The sun is shining, and we managed to top out in the mid-60s this afternoon. Enjoy it because we're in for a whirlwind of temperatures now and through the weekend.

A dry cold front continues to push east. Followed behind it will be colder air for a short time. Overnight temperatures are split between the low 30s and low 40s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Little to no rainfall expected this week.

GRAF Model Wed.gif

Tomorrow will be about 10° cooler in the 50s.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
ICAST Lows Tomorrow Night.png

Thursday night winds shift out of the south, increasing moisture and cranking up the warm vibes, sending us into the upper 60s and 70s Friday afternoon.

ICAST High Day After Tomorrow.png

Another dry cold front is waiting to crash the party Friday night, plummeting back into the 30s early Saturday morning. A few light freezes are possible.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.