Whirlwind of temperatures takes over Acadiana

What a beautiful day! The sun is shining, and we managed to top out in the mid-60s this afternoon. Enjoy it because we're in for a whirlwind of temperatures now and through the weekend.
A dry cold front continues to push east. Followed behind it will be colder air for a short time. Overnight temperatures are split between the low 30s and low 40s.
Little to no rainfall expected this week.
Tomorrow will be about 10° cooler in the 50s.
Thursday night winds shift out of the south, increasing moisture and cranking up the warm vibes, sending us into the upper 60s and 70s Friday afternoon.
Another dry cold front is waiting to crash the party Friday night, plummeting back into the 30s early Saturday morning. A few light freezes are possible.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
