What to expect for Independence Day

Breyanna's Friday Forecast
It's finally the end of the week! We'll wrap things up on a hot note today, with highs mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The rest of the weekend will be similar, but rain chances will begin to increase starting on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Invest 92L is located approximately 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. It is associated with a weak area of low pressure. A subtropical or tropical depression may form later today or over the weekend. In any case, heavy rainfall is expected in the southeastern region.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

