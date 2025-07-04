What to expect for Independence Day

It's finally the end of the week! We'll wrap things up on a hot note today, with highs mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The rest of the weekend will be similar, but rain chances will begin to increase starting on Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Invest 92L is located approximately 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. It is associated with a weak area of low pressure. A subtropical or tropical depression may form later today or over the weekend. In any case, heavy rainfall is expected in the southeastern region.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.