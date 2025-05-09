Wet weather returning to end a wet week

Daniel Phillips

It was nice to not think about rain for a full 24 hours.

As we head to the weekend, however, we've got to start thinking about more wet weather.

Showers and storms will push in out of the Gulf and into the southern half of Acadiana Friday morning.

Areas south of I-10 will see widely scattered showers through the first half of the day with a few thunderstorms in the mix.

The showers are the result of an elongated low moving across the Gulf before traveling north up the mouth of the Pearl River.

Expect wetter weather in the eastern half of the state so travelers out to New Orleans will need to be mindful of heavier rain.

As the low drifts north over the weekend wrap around moisture will spark some spotty showers through the weekend.

Those weekend showers will be fairly sporadic so don't cancel any plans, just keep an eye on the radar.

Once the calendar flips over to Monday the weather will really quiet down and should stay that way through the week.