Wet weather continues to start the week

Daniel Phillips

After a very soggy weekend it seems like the rain will continue for another couple of days.

The front remains stalled along the southern portion of Acadiana and showers have continued to fire up along the boundary.

It seems that the heaviest showers may stay just to our south and east, but periods of heavy rain will certainly still be possible.

Since it's been such a soggy stretch we'll continue to monitor for some localized flash flooding as the ground is pretty saturated.

It will be much warmer over the next few days though as the warm front that moved in Sunday dragged in a much warmer air mass, so highs will likely sit in the mid 70s the next two days.

Rain will continue sporadically through the day on Tuesday when a cold front swings through and finally knocks out the moisture and clears us out.

Temperatures will drop sharply Tuesday night, and sunshine will return to the area on Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s.

It will stay pretty chilly through the back end of the week but a slight warm up can be expected by the weekend.